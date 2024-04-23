D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Cut to $141.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.06.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.44.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.