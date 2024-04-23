Diversified LLC Invests $200,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.6 %

TSM opened at $129.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $158.40. The company has a market capitalization of $673.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

