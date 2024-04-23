Diversified LLC Purchases Shares of 2,910 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $87.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day moving average is $84.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.57 and a 12 month high of $93.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

