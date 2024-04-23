FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Stock Price Down 4.5%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $418.65 and last traded at $418.67. Approximately 97,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 238,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $438.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.70.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $453.84 and its 200 day moving average is $455.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,559,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.