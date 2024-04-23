Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne Acquires 13,000 Shares

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.97 per share, with a total value of C$64,610.00.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

Firan Technology Group stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,695. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The company has a market cap of C$117.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.47. Firan Technology Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.14.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of C$34.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Firan Technology Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

