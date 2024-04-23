Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 7.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

