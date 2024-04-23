Frax Price Index Share Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $26.67 Million (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $26.67 million and approximately $11,883.10 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share launched on April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,328,684 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

