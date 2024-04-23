General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues Earnings Results

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. General Motors updated its FY24 guidance to 9.00-10.00 EPS.

NYSE GM opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

