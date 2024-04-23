Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Sold by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,192 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $937,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,020,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,649,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,980,000 shares of company stock worth $2,765,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSAT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. 1,071,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,867. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 0.84. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.06 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. Analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

