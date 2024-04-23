Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Hologic has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,055,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,183,000 after buying an additional 216,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,564 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,897,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,721,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,472,000 after purchasing an additional 141,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

