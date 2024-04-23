Insight Enterprises’ (NSIT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $211.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NSIT. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.86. 29,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,307. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.47. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $117.99 and a 12-month high of $194.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 182.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

