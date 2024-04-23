QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) PT Raised to $20.00

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on QNST

QuinStreet Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 39,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,520. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a market cap of $950.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.14.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. The firm had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuinStreet

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. FMR LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 46.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 578,228 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in QuinStreet by 16.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,310,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 180,477 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 171,838 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 1,634.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 168,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 92.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 300,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 144,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.