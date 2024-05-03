PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $68.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $60.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $65.70. 15,421,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,569,914. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.44. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

