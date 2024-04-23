Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,969. Intapp has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. Equities analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $318,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,193,679.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,125,186 shares of company stock valued at $258,909,577. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intapp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Intapp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Intapp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 30.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

