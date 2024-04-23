Jennison Associates LLC Has $70.74 Million Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,988 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.89% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $70,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,196,000 after buying an additional 1,695,585 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 523,903 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 152.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 421,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,262,000 after purchasing an additional 254,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 52.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $12,388,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,161 shares in the company, valued at $52,609,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,893,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,119,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $12,388,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,609,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,325 shares of company stock worth $28,081,154 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Bank of America upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.33.

NYSE ELF opened at $161.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.80 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

