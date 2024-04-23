Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 331,413 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,413 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.23% of Ralph Lauren worth $114,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 119.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Shares of RL opened at $161.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $192.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

