Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 244.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,519. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.56. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

