Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 3,949 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Shell by 162.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,670 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Shell by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after acquiring an additional 848,104 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 188.7% during the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,224,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 800,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 7,154.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 785,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 774,792 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.66. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $232.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile



Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

