Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,219 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 406.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 101,348 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,969,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 62,640 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.22. The stock had a trading volume of 876,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

