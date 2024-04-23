Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.350-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mattel also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Shares of MAT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. 3,704,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. Mattel has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.52 million. Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.13.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

