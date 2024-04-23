Monument Capital Management Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,033 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NYSE:NKE opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average of $103.46. The stock has a market cap of $142.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

