Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.74. 210,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,104. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

