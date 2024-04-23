Raymond James Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$70.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.86.

TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$62.03. 730,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,789. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$47.47 and a 1 year high of C$69.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

