Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.16% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVI stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $905.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.