Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.63

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 3461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.
Ryman Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39.
Ryman Healthcare Company Profile
Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.
