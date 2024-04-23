Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Raised to C$10.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.44% from the company’s current price.

SSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSL

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

TSE:SSL traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.32. The company had a trading volume of 110,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,649. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.36 and a 52 week high of C$8.38. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.49.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of C$60.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.0946201 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.39 per share, with a total value of C$49,826.40. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.