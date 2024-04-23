Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Lowered to C$13.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential downside of 11.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PEY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.27.

PEY traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$15.26. 357,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,135. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$10.38 and a 12-month high of C$15.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.62. The firm has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67.

In related news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$509,250.00. In related news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total transaction of C$407,120.00. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$509,250.00. Insiders have sold 108,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

