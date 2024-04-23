Conflux Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $984.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $984.55 million and approximately $45.45 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,060.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.88 or 0.00767285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00127775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00042225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00185514 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00051849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00108134 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,992,890,739 coins and its circulating supply is 3,942,914,840 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,992,808,917.4 with 3,942,808,905.66 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.25022485 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $46,744,575.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.