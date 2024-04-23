Stifel Nicolaus Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$126.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$111.00.

Shares of CNQ traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$104.84. 1,709,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$98.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$91.39. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$69.83 and a 52-week high of C$112.99.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 22.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.6092114 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total transaction of C$332,430.00. In other news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total value of C$332,430.00. Also, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.59, for a total transaction of C$130,419.35. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,363 shares of company stock worth $32,567,851. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

