StockNews.com Lowers Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
View Our Latest Report on EDAP
Edap Tms Price Performance
Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 34.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 14.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,360,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 173,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edap Tms Company Profile
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Edap Tms
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.