Telemus Capital LLC Has $600,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE EW opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average is $78.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.