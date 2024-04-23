Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,331 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.6 %

QCOM opened at $160.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59. The stock has a market cap of $178.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.86.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

