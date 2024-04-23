TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,449 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of TETRA Technologies worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 63.3% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $579.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.20.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.76 million. Analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

