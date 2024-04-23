The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Cut by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $170.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.32. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.53 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.71.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

