Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 37,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 28,721 shares.The stock last traded at $33.88 and had previously closed at $33.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ULH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $901.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Universal Logistics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Universal Logistics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Universal Logistics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

