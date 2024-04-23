VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBH stock opened at $154.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.80. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $142.51 and a 12-month high of $171.04.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

