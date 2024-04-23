Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Purchased by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $118,450,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,327 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,575,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,832.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after acquiring an additional 182,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 260,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 171,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,859. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $82.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

