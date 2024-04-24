Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON traded down $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $308.83. The company had a trading volume of 782,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,255. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $284.85 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.78 and its 200 day moving average is $314.53.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.69.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

