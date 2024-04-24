Bfsg LLC Has $767,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

HON traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.79. 3,573,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,517. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

