Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3,236.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 409.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 38.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at $247,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $31.66.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.33. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $218.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,238.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,238.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,751.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.