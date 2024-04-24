Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.00

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 227436192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).
Echo Energy Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £681,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.81.
About Echo Energy
Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur comprising 12 producing oil and gas fields located in Argentina. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets.
