Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,062 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 40,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

