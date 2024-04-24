Foundry Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $247.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.