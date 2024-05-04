John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.29%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $97.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.66. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $90.02 and a 12 month high of $127.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.08.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

