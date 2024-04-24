JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. TheStreet upgraded JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. JFrog has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. As a group, analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 32,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,436,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,987,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,892,597. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 466,355 shares of company stock worth $20,976,067. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in JFrog during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

