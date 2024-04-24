NewSquare Capital LLC Has $122,000 Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $7.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $659.63. 230,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of -183.60 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $399.48 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $626.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.36.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,491. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

