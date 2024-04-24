Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $229,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 1,108.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 431.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 79,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 31,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. 1,921,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,597. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

