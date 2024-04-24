Schnieders Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,337 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,205,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051,730. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.