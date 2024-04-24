Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1427 per share on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Price Performance
OTCMKTS SIHBY opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.
About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The Bottom is in For Tesla: Read This Before Buying the Bounce
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.