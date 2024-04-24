Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 126,602 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2,668.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,602 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $12,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,013,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,689,000 after buying an additional 796,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.84. 432,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.86. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

